Besta, Raymond E. Jr. Age 68 Preceded in death by wife, Peggy. Survived by kids: Chad, Ray, Melissa, Mike, Kyle. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 26, 2pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4425 S 24th Street.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Besta, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.