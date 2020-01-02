Best, Kathleen L. January 18, 1925 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert A. Best. Survived by her children, Carrie (Steven) Kirckof, George (Denise) Best, Amy (Steve) Peterson; 9 grandchildren, Nicholas (Alexzandria) Best, Brian (Luz) Best, Allison Witherell, Amanda Peterson, Abigail (Ben) Jacobs, Taylor (fianc� Lisa Bals) Peterson, Elizabeth Peterson, Tristan Peterson and Ethan Peterson; 8 great grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday 11:30am at Dundee Presbyterian Church. Burial Friday, 10am at Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION with the family will be one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donation to Kathleen's favorite charities. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Best, Kathleen L.
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Best, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Graveside Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, Ne 68152
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, Ne 68152
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Graveside Service begins.
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, Ne 68152
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, Ne 68152
Guaranteed delivery before Kathleen's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.