Bessey, Marjorie "Marge"

Bessey, Marjorie "Marge" June 14, 1922 - October 3, 2019 Preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Arthur; and daughter, Sandy Bessey-Ryon. Survived by son, Edward (Leona); grandchildren, Leanna (Garin) Johnston, Brian (Sarah), and Kimberly; and great-grandchildren, Megan, Anne, Joseph, Evelynn, and Maggie. VISITATION: Monday, October 7, 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE starting at 11am after Visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's name can be made to Victory Church (6330 N 56th St, Omaha, 68104). WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.