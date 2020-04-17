Bertolini, Serafino "Bert" March 11, 1927 - April 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Bertolini; son, Daniel Bertolini; daughter, Kathryn Bertolini. Survived by sons, Mark S. Bertolini (Kathy), and Dr. Patrick Bertolini (Nancy); grandchildren, Benjamin Bertolini, Anthony Bertolini (Maggie), and Peter Bertolini; and wife, Helen Bertolini. Bert graduated from Creighton Pharmacy School in 1952. He owned and operated Bert's Drug Store in West Point, NE for many years, and later worked at several drugstores in Lincoln, NE. Bert was a WWII Veteran and served as a Navy Corpsman. Due to the COVID -19 Virus, celebration of life services and private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials to be directed to Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Oxbow Living Center, Ashland, NE.

To plant a tree in memory of Serafino Bertolini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.