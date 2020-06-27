Bertino, John J. Sr.

Bertino, John J. Sr. July 7, 1932 - June 25, 2020 Served in the Korean War. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn; daughter, Katherine Bertino. Survived by children, John Jr. (Jennifer), Mike (Rosemary), Thomas (Ernie), Rich (Heather) and Maria Bertino; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sister, Madeline Harris; many nieces, nephews and relatives Wake Service: Monday, June 29th, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 30th, 10am Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with full Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to St. Augustine's Indian Mission HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Bertino, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.