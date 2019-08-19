Bertelsen, Freeman "Bert" Age 82 Papillion, NE formerly Tabor, IA, Thurman, IA and Brownville, NE. Worked the Omaha Stockyards as commission hog salesman, and served as President of the Omaha Livestock Exchange. Freeman and Sandra operated The Plum Creek Inn and Cottage Bed and Breakfast in Thurman, then Pierce Cottage and Deer Run Suites Bed & Breakfast in Brownville. Survived by wife Sandra; children: Kimberlee Johnson and husband Greg Pella of Lincoln NE, Mark Bertelsen and wife Melissa of Papillion, and Jamie Bertelsen and wife Connie of Springfield, NE; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (Winkler) Dwornicki and husband Frank of Omaha; and brother, Kenneth Winkler and wife Barbara of Sidney, IA. MEMORIAL SERVICES: 11am Wednesday at Tabor United Methodist Church, with VISITATION 10-11am prior to Service also at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bartlett Community Church Building Fund. Private disposition of ashes later. CRAWFORD-MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPELS 602 Orange, Tabor, IA 51653 712-629-3095 | www.marshallfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.