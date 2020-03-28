Bertch, Bernadine

Bertch, Bernadine Age 89 Preceded in death by husband, Wesley R. Survived by son, Wesley I (Stephanie). Cremation No Services. NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA (402) 718-9529 NeptuneCremationOmaha.com

