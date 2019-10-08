Berry, Sharon July 4, 1938 - October 5, 2019 Sharon Berry, age 81, of Lincoln, passed away October 5, 2019. Sharon was born on July 4, 1938, in Omaha, NE, to Leonard and Betty (Jacobs) Fangman. She grew up in Omaha, but after she and Wesley Berry were married in August 1960, they spent most of their married life in Lincoln. Sharon was a huge fan of Nebraska Cornhusker Football and Volleyball and she enjoyed volunteering at church as well as reading and spending time with her family and animals. Sharon is survived by her three daughters: Lisa Purtle of Olathe, KS; Julie (husband John) Rise of Olathe, KS; and Kristin (husband Guy) Music of Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren: Lauren Stine, David Stine, Thomas Christoffersen, Wesley Rise, Noah Hennessey, Katherine Rise and Regan Hennessey; sister, Joyce Korinek; nephew, Tom Tanner; nieces, Andrea Rusco and Regina Putrino. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Wesley. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11:30am Friday, October 11, 2019, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, with Father Craig Doty as celebrant. VISITATION: Thursday, from 3-7pm, with family present from 6-7pm, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St., Lincoln. ROSARY will be at 7pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to UNL Athletic Dept or Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
