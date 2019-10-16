Berry, Donna May

Berry, Donna May age 90 - October 13, 2019 Donna May Berry, of Lincoln, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Harold Berry; son, Stephen (Sherie) Berry; daughter, Deborah (John) Sweazy; grandchildren, John (Katherine) Berry, Christopher (Kelsey) Berry, Joy (Spencer) Glynn, Jason Sweazy, Jessica Sweazy; and six great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE, 2pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Ashland Baptist Church, 562 Ashland Rd., Ashland, NE. VISITATION will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 57pm at Ashland Baptist Church in Ashland. (Sign in front of church reads Ashland Bible Church) Private interment at Arlington City Cemetery, Arlington, NE. Memorial gifts to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 721-4490

