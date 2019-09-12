Berra, Donald E. August 27, 1938 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Kathryn Berra; sister, Dolores Smith. Survived by children, Angie Morelli, Donna (Jeff) Van Hove, Stephanie (Gene) Moore, Stephen Berra; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson. No Services. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.