Berner, Richard F. "Dick" March 28, 1930 - November 5, 2019 Age 89, of Cass County NE. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Muriel; daughter, Mary Lennea Smith. Survived by wife, Mary; daughter, Kathy (Robert) Copple; three stepchildren, Leigh Ann (Richard) Eggert, Daniel (Lori) Huebner, David (Anita) Huebner; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10am, First United Methodist Church, Louisville, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, November 7th, from 1-8pm, at Harvey Funeral Home, 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth; and Friday, November 8th, from 1-8pm at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville. The family will greet friends from 6-8pm both evenings. Memorials may be directed to the Donor's Choice or Louisville United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE and Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, NE. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-4445 | www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.