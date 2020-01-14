Bernardy, Verlyn H. Age 71 Of Miamisburg, OH. Passed away on January 8, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and son. Services will be held Privately by the Family. Kindred Funeral Home 400 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH 45322 937-832-2600

