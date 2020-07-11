Bernard, Deborah Kay July 3, 1956 - July 8, 2020 Deborah Kay Bernard, age 64, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Bellevue, NE. She was born on July 3, 1956 in Yankton, SD to Gerald and Helen Bernard, the fifth child in a family of ten. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Philip. Deb grew up in Vermillion, SD. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1974 and attended Nursing School at the University of South Dakota. During her nursing career she worked in Des Moines, IA; Vermillion, SD; Yankton, SD; and Omaha, NE. She moved to Bellevue, NE in 2009 to live closer to her daughter and her family. She enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. Deb is survived by her daughter, Amy (Joel) Woods and their children Colin, Anna and Madeline Woods; her siblings, Chris (Donna) Bernard, Jefferson, SD; Jim (Brenda) Bernard, Sioux Falls, SD; Ann (Kelly) Ryan, Waukee, IA; Terry Bernard, Vermillion, SD; Richard Bernard, Yankton, SD; Karen Heege, Sioux Falls, SD; Mary (Bob) Woods, Lincoln, NE; David (Joan) Bernard, Dayton, MN; and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, July 13th, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel, limit 100 people, masks required. Private Family Inurnment. Memorials for Deb may be designated to Amy Woods in care of Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Galvin Road North, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

