Berigan, Mary Kay November 30, 1930 - February 7, 2020 Age 89, of Cincinnati, Oh. Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Bernie; 12 children; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Kathy Bermel, Sr. Patricia Rinn, and Sheila North. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Rinn; and brothers, Mike Rinn and Johnny Rinn. Mary Kay was born in Omaha. She graduated from Duchesne High School and attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha. She went on to work as a legal secretary for law firms in Omaha and Milwaukee, WI. Mary Kay was married to Bernie Berigan on August 18, 1951; they were married for over 68 years and raised 12 children together: Steve (Anne), Colleen, Sheila (Jim), Patty (Bill), Kevin (Karleanne), Mike (Sherry), Danny, Brendan (Leslie), John (Leslie), Jean, Peggy (Steve) and Katie. Mary Kay enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, dancing to Frank Sinatra songs and spending time with her friends, children and grandchildren. She was also an active member in her parish and had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and St. Francis. SERVICES will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at All Saints Catholic Church, located at 8939 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. The VISITATION will begin at 9am, followed by the FUNERAL at 10:30am. Burial will immediately follow the Funeral at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mary Kay's honor to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters at 585 County Rd. Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 or Grace Hospice at 4850 Smith Rd #100c, Cincinnati, OH 45212. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com Gilligan Funeral Homes Cincinnati, OH 45206 513-281-8311
