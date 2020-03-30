Bergt, Helen May 4, 1942 - March 19, 2020 Age 77, of Omaha. Died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by her family at Methodist Hospital. Helen is survived by husband Paul Bergt; daughter, Heidi (Kurt) Brink; son, Eric (Maya) Bergt; daughter Kristin Bergt; grandson Andreas Brink (all of Omaha); adopted brother D.J. Jensen of Oakes, ND; sister, Hannelore (Uli) Rohr of Weiterstadt, Germany; sister-in-law, Anita Michel of Mainz, Germany; nephew Markus Michel; nieces, Carina (Michel) Popp, and Kerstin (Rohr) Schwarze; five step-grandchildren: Jhozel, Jhenea, Ghennica, Jhamei and Christian Teodoro; and four step-great-grandchildren: Zachary, Adaline, Chloe and Aika. The Funeral Service is Pending due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Orphan Grain Train, or those of the donor's choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Bergt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.