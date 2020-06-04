Bergmeier, Marjorie Darlene August 30, 1920 - May 29, 2020 Marjorie Darlene, was born August 30, 1920 to Frank and Nettie Steinmeyer on the family farm near Clatonia, NE. She graduated from Clatonia High School in 1938 and the University of Nebraska in 1975. She married Raymond A. Eliason in 1947, and the couple raised two wonderful children, Raymond Charles Eliason and Marjorie Ann Eliason Brown. The family moved from Lincoln to Omaha, NE in 1958, where Ray worked for AT&T and Western Electric, and Darlene was a homemaker. Darlene later worked for the Westside School District and the Omaha Rotary Club. In December, 1975, Darlene married Dr. Glenn Lundstrom of Grand Island. He died in 1991. In 1996, a high school boyfriend found Darlene via the internet, which lead to her marriage to Ken Bergmeier in 1997. She was a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Omaha, and the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Tucson. Her interests included family, baking, sewing, reading, golf and playing bridge. She volunteered for many organizations and activities and leaves behind many friends and family across the country. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Eliason Brown and son-in-law, Richard of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Beth Eliason, Yutan, Nebraska, and Step-son, Tom Lundstrom, Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Spencer, Davis and Jackson Brown; Margaret Eliason Snead, Grace, Ben and Joseph Eliason; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; her son, Raymond Charles Eliason; and her five siblings. A Private Burial will take place at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo, NE. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

