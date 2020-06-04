Bergmeier, Marjorie Darlene August 30, 1920 - May 29, 2020 Marjorie Darlene, was born August 30, 1920 to Frank and Nettie Steinmeyer on the family farm near Clatonia, NE. She graduated from Clatonia High School in 1938 and the University of Nebraska in 1975. She married Raymond A. Eliason in 1947, and the couple raised two wonderful children, Raymond Charles Eliason and Marjorie Ann Eliason Brown. The family moved from Lincoln to Omaha, NE in 1958, where Ray worked for AT&T and Western Electric, and Darlene was a homemaker. Darlene later worked for the Westside School District and the Omaha Rotary Club. In December, 1975, Darlene married Dr. Glenn Lundstrom of Grand Island. He died in 1991. In 1996, a high school boyfriend found Darlene via the internet, which lead to her marriage to Ken Bergmeier in 1997. She was a member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Omaha, and the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Tucson. Her interests included family, baking, sewing, reading, golf and playing bridge. She volunteered for many organizations and activities and leaves behind many friends and family across the country. She is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Eliason Brown and son-in-law, Richard of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Beth Eliason, Yutan, Nebraska, and Step-son, Tom Lundstrom, Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Spencer, Davis and Jackson Brown; Margaret Eliason Snead, Grace, Ben and Joseph Eliason; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; her son, Raymond Charles Eliason; and her five siblings. A Private Burial will take place at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo, NE. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.