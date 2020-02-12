Bergen, John Edward LtCol USAF (Ret) July 10, 1944 - February 6, 2020 Lt. Colonel Bergen, John E. - born at Somers Point, NJ on July 10, 1944 and died in Omaha on February 6, 2020. Vietnam Vet who proudly served his country for over 50 years, as an officer in the Air Force beginning in July 1967, and then as a civilian contractor and Civil Service at OAFB until recent retirement. Preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Frances A.; wife Jeanne M.; sister Frances R. (Tootsie) Walton; and nephew Michael W. Bergen. Survived by his loving wife Sherry; brother, Michael L. Bergen (Joni); daughters, Renee Justesen (Kurt), Brigette Chizek (Phil), Zoe Romaire, Brooke Strange (Shaun), Catherine Davis, and Kim Dixon (Josh Branson); grandchildren: Sara Braun Chapman (Isaac), Ben Justesen, Katie Justesen, Kennedy Chizek, Lexi Chizek, Tyler Chizek, Ali Chizek, Hailey Romaire, Olivia Strange, Arthur Carter, Justin Dixon, and Wyatt Branson; nephews, Robert Walton (Kathleen), Matthew Walton (Alecia), and John J. Bergen (fiancee Brooke); and his best dog, Lucy. GATHERING of Friends at the Mortuary: Thursday 6-8pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday at 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to your favorite charity. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No. Washington St, Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

