Bergantzel, Henry E. "Hank" Age 92 Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on October 12, 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Hank was born on September 15,1927 in Omaha to the late Leslie Jay-B and Santa (Pane) Bergantzel, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1945. He proudly served his country in the US Navy 1946-1947. Hank married Mary Dawley on September 10, 1947 and together have spent the past 72 years. Hank was owner of Jay-B & Sons Garage for over 38 years, retiring in 1985. His memberships include Epworth United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandson Connor Hunt. Survivors include his wife Mary; daughter Carolyn Stender and husband Bob, all of Council Bluffs; son, Michael and wife Maureen of Albany, OR; daughter, Elaine Pruitt of Council Bluffs, and son, Gary and wife Danaye of Menahga, MN; 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 11am at Epworth United Methodist Church. INTERMENT: Walnut Hill Cemetery with Military Rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at Epworth Church. Memorials to Care and Share, or Epworth United Methodist Church. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

