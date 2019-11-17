Berg, Rev. Darrel E. November 14, 1920 - August 15, 2019 MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: Saturday, November 23, at 11am, at the Red Oak Room in the Peter Kewitt Lodge at Mahoney State Park in Ashland NE, with luncheon to follow. Please mention that you are attending the Berg Memorial at the Park entrance.

