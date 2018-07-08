Berg, Dana Michael May 28, 1954 - Jul 4, 2018 Survived by parents, Jack and Frances Berg; 8 brothers; and 2 sisters. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, July 11, John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

