Bentley, Orma Jo December 11, 1934 - May 28, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and William Brown; and her children, Rayma and Terry Renner. Orma Jo is survived by her children, Lynn Bentley, and Tim (Deb) Eggers; grandson-in-law, Randy Duff; great-grandson, Chase Duff; and a large extended family. Celebration of Life planned for a later date. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

