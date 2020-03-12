Bentley, Mary Jane

Bentley, Mary Jane June 2, 1927 - March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Neil and son, Michael. Survived by daughter, Becky J. Spencer (Dan); two grandchildren, Nick Birt (fianc�e, Kerri Ehly) and Maggie Delaney (Jason); and great-grandchildren: Alex Birt, Bailey Birt and Annie Delaney. VISITATION: Friday, March 13th from 10am to 11am, at Covenant Presbyterian Church (15002 Blondo St.) followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to your favorite charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.