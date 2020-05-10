Benson, Anne C.

Benson, Anne C. November 29, 1947 - May 5, 2020 Anne Benson died peacefully in Omaha on May 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Anne is survived by her son, Jeff (Jamie) Benson; grandchildren, Caleb, Blake and Lucinda Benson; brother, Eric (Karlene) Benson; niece, Katie Benson; nephew, Klint (Grace) Benson; and great-nephews, Lucas and Liam Benson. Anne was preceded in death by her mother and father. Anne was born on November 29, 1947 in Omaha to parents, Patricia and Thomas Benson. She graduated from Benson High School in 1966. She attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied Criminal Justice, which led to her career with the Federal Government. During that time Anne worked with the Secret Service, Federal Probation and Pre-trial. Following retirement, she spent her time caring for others: working part-time at Home Instead, and watching her young grandchildren. Anne was an avid baseball fan, and enjoyed traveling to stadiums, especially those trips that took her to see her beloved New York Yankees. She was endearing, thoughtful, and made others feel special, sending each loved one a card for every occasion. Anne will be missed by her many friends and family. A Celebration of Life is planned for early Summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

