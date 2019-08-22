Benson, Amanda M.

Benson, Amanda M. September 2, 1986 - August 19, 2019 Survived by husband, Brandon Benson; children: Austin, Justice, Kendra and Brianna Benson, Destiny and Charlie Hendry; mother, Barbara Barnhouse; father, Claude Laizure; partner, Katja Martens; siblings: Andrew Barnhouse, Heather Hunley, Michael Beau, Sean Keithley, Josh Keithley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by maternal grandparents, William and Sue Fales; grandpa, Scott Shannon; cousin, Zach Redden. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 1pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. VISITATION: Thursday, 6-8pm, at the funeral home. Interment: Forest Lawn. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

