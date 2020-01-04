Benning, Donald R. Jr.

Benning, Donald R. Jr. September 13, 1967 - December 30, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by grandparents; father, Don Benning, Sr.; Survived by mother, Marcidene "Dee"; sisters: Victoria Benning of Washington D.C.; Tracy (Deb) Benning of San Rafael, CA; Kym (Christopher) (Benning) Edwards of St. Louis, MO; brother, Damon (Jennie) Benning of Omaha; nieces and nephews: Rayniece, Brandyn, Cameryn, Calvin, IV., Caleb, Mya, Micah, Zoey, Chosen, Collin, Mason, Jordan, Breeanna; and many cousins, other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, at 108th Street Chapel; Private Family Services to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Central High School Foundation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

