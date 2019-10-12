Bennett, Theresella A. February 28, 1961 - October 11, 2019 Peacefully passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 58, after a long battle with liver cancer complications. She was born February 28, 1961, in Hill AFB hospital, Utah, a daughter of the late Robert and Clara Deane (Allen) Underberg. Theresella leaves husband of 39 years, Stephen Bennett; daughter, Anna Bennett; and her brothers, Mark Burns (Utah) and Robert Underberg Jr (Idaho); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Theresella is a USAF veteran and proudly served her country where she earned several medals, decorations, and unit citations. She was also a GS employee with SAC and Army Corp of Engineers Omaha in financial accounting activities. Her passions were family, friends, neighbors, spa vacations with Anna, cross-stitch, puzzles, bingo, bowling, fishing, hunting, ocean cruises and worldly travel. Theresella, Tressy, Pixie will be dearly missed - always, forever, no matter what. The family will receive friends and family at the John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel Tuesday October 15 from 5-7pm. To leave condolences or for more details visit: https://www.johnagentleman.com/ John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, Nebraska | 402-391-1664

