Bennett, Robert "Bob" George September 8, 1941 - February 28, 2020 Robert "Bob" George Bennett, age 78, of Omaha, passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Bob was born on September 8, 1941 to George and Geraldine Bennett. Bob is survived by his loving children, Melissa Bennett, Tammy (Steven) Avino, and Robert Bennett; sister, Janice (Jim) Van Roy; grandchildren, Erik (Krista), Ashley, Ryan, Peyton and Gunner; great-grandchild, Maddox; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 4, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 10am Thursday, March 5, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. BURIAL to follow in Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert Bennett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St
Omaha, NE 68101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Celebration of Life
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St
Omaha, NE 68101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.