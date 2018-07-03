Bennett, Paula M. Aug 11, 1926 - Jul 2, 2018 Age 91. Preceded in death by husband, Ernest Bennett; parents, Charles and Josephine Haller. Survived by children, Cindy Barnes, Sherry Trefz and Chris Bennett; grandchildren, Rick Barnes, Kim and Katie Trefz; dear friend, Jo Morton; and brother, Chuck Haller (Ann). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, July 3, at 2pm Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: CHI Hospice. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

