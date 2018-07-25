Bennett, Josephine M. Feb 7, 1940 - Jul 21, 2018 Preceded in death by her parents, Survived by husband, Wm. L. (Les) Bennett, children Bobbie Jo Linder, Joel Linder; step-children Kathy (Frank)Vetter, Karen (Bill) McMillen, Kim (Steve Gass) Bennett; grandchildren Sarah Linder, Korey Linder, Jayme (Linda Britton) Linder, Katlynn Shaft; 4 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Private family service at a later date.

Tags

(1) entry

monarch2
christy menendez

I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. I pray she went peacefully. She was a very sweet woman.
Christy M.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.