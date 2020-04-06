Bennett, Gerald G. "Jerry" October 4, 1939 - April 4, 2020 Age 80. Jerry formerly worked at Wilson Foods, IBP & Tyson Foods. He had a great love for his bulldogs and Husker football. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Violet Bennett; and sister Irma Jean Hopkins. Survived by wife of 47 years, Marlene "Susie" Bennett; sons, Mike Bennett, and Jeff Bennett (Jill); granddaughter Jasmine; and grandson Michael. Private Visitation will be Tuesday, April 7, from 2-4pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Graveside Service at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to: Promise 4 Paws Dog Sanctuary, 1027 3rd Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503 / www.promise4pawsdogrescue.com. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, | 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 |www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.