Bennett, Frances Lee

Bennett, Frances Lee April 10, 1937 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Irene Bowen; sister, Donna Ehrenberg. Survived by children, Roxanne (Greg Norton) Nielsen and Michael (Trinity) Bennett; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The American Heart Association or Food Bank for the Midlands. DRIVE - THROUGH VISITATION: Sunday, July 12, from 11:30am-1pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE following visitation. The Memorial Service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page for those unable to attend: https://www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/ Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

