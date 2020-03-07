Benish, Shirley (Wegner) Martin

Benish, Shirley (Wegner) Martin November 21, 1926 - March 4, 2020 Age 93, of Blair and Omaha. Preceded in death by mother, Emma Coughlin; beloved husband, Frank Benish; son, Rocky L. Martin; sons-in-law, Richard (Butch) Milota, Frank Benish Jr; former spouse, Donald Martin; and sister, Venice Nolte. Survived by daughters, Sharron Martin Milota and Ruth Benish; daughter-in-law, Georgiann Benish; son, George P. Benish (Marsha) of Washington, MO; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, March 8, from 5-6pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of SHIRLEY'S LIFE: Monday, March 9, at 11 am, with VISITATION one hour prior, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N 28th Ave, Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or Asera Care Hospice. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

