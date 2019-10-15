Bendlin, Gregory William

Bendlin, Gregory William May 10, 1948 - October 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Jeanne Bendlin. Survived by his wife, Rena; children, Andrew (Kayli), Emily Bendlin (Alexander Parker), Patrick (Shea); grandchildren, Jefferson, Lena, Hudson, Madeline, and Graham; sisters, Naomi Sue Dodge (Jim), Sally Bailey (Russ); nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Thursday, October 17, 2019, 5:30pm, West Center Chapel with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE at 6:30pm. Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

