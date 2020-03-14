Bender, Patricia K. November 22, 1944 - March 10, 2020 Survived by husband of 52 years, Dennis; children: Shelly, Scott, George (Diana); grandchildren: Xander and Bryanna. SERVICES 11AM, Mon., March 16, 2020 at Forest Lawn. VISITATION 4-6PM, Sun., March 15 at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

