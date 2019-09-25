Benck, Raymond Henry February 7, 1946 - September 22, 2019 Raymond is preceded in death by wife, Anne Louise; and sister, Jo Anne Roche. He is survived by son, Joshua; daughter, Sarah (James) Tardy; grandchildren, Emery and Annie; and sister, Shirley (Roger) Wing. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, September 26th, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, September 27th, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N 90th St., Omaha, NE. INTERMENT following luncheon at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.