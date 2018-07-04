Benak, Larry R. Sr. Jul 21, 1949 - Jul 2, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Betty Benak. Survived by wife, Debbie; son, Rich (Kim) Benak; daughter, Lora Benak; grandchildren: Melissa, Leeza, Jacob, Joseph, Brandon, Samantha, and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Noah; stepchildren: Laura (Terry) Walters, Kendra (Carson) Sullivan, Brian (Mandy) Gant; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, after 5pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE, 7pm, at the Funeral Home. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

