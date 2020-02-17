Bemis, Francis W. "Frank" December 24, 1938 - February 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank W. and Agnes Fitzgerald Bemis. Survived by wife, Connie: his beloved children: Dr. Frank W. Bemis (Barb), Kathleen Russell (Jim), Nancy Stanley (Matt), and Linda Lucas; six grandchildren: Casey, Kelly, Troy, and Rainey Bemis, and Emma and Bridget Russell; brother, Jim Bemis (Joanne); five nephews; one niece; cousins; and wonderful friends. Family will receive friends Monday, February 17th, from 4pm to 7pm, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.), followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 18th, 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private Family Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sienna Francis House, or Holy Cross Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

