Bemis, Francis W. "Frank" December 24, 1938 - February 14, 2020 Family will receive friends Monday, February 17th from 4pm to 7pm, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 18th, 11am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

