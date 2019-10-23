Belton, Josephine

Belton, Josephine December 28, 1946 - October 20, 2019 Age 72. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street Omaha, Nebraska (402) 496-9000 RoederMortuary.com

