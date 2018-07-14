Belmudez, Raymond Joel Jul 6, 1949 - May 23, 2018 Valrico, FL. Ray passed away unexpectedly and he leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Sharon; son, Sean; daughter-in-law, Kristine; and grandson, Joel.

