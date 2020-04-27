Bellmyer, Dawn "Nicci" March 14, 1980 - April 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her father, Dale Bellmyer. Survived by her mother, Dominga Bellmyer; her significant other, Todd Bray; children, Cassandra, Helena and Logan Bray; her three brothers; nieces, nephews; and good friends. The family is planning a Private Service. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-361-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

