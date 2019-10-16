Bell-Sumpter, Linda S.

Bell-Sumpter, Linda S. August 15,1950 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Elder John and Lola Bell; and siblings, Thomas, Calvin and Alvin Bell. Survived by daughter, Charita Bell; three grandchildren, Diana, Dana and Desarea Likely; and five great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephew. SERVICES will be rendered at 10am Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Dortch - Williamson Funeral Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale GA 30296. www.dortchwilliamson.com.

