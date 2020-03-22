Bell, Phyllis Jean

Bell, Phyllis Jean Passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Born on April 21, 1938 in North Platte, NE to Edwin and Lucille Miller, she married Charles Bell on June 10, 1961. Preceded in death by her parents. Phyllis is survived by husband, Charles; children, Scott and Sheryl, all of Oklahoma City, OK; two grandchildren; and brother, Phil Miller (Linda) of Bellevue, NE. For full obituary and to leave Condolences, visit: www.buchanafuneralservice.com

