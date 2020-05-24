Bell, Patrice R.

Bell, Patrice R. September 29, 1953 - May 20, 2020 VIEWING: from 12Noon-2pm, Thursday, May 28, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

