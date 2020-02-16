Bell, Betty Jane November 27, 1929 - February 12, 2020 Betty Jane Bell, born on November 27, 1929 in Morehead, IA; left this world on February 12, 2020 at the age of 90. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Betty is survived by her sister Berniece Moore; long-time companion Joseph Merwald; son, LeRoy Bell and wife Cynthia; daughter, LeAnn Rasch and partner Eddie Dorsey; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, February 16, 5-7pm at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, February 17, at 10:30am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St, Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.