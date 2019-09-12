Belik, Lillian A. "Lil" December 3, 1929 - September 9, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Brian; parents, James and Mary; siblings, Alice (Rudy) Rech, Mary (Clem) Waskowiak, Helen (Adolph) Pacula, Ann Holub, Raymond Polacek; in-laws, Ernest and Rose Belik, Irma and James Chmelka, Lloyd and Maryann Welniak, Theodore and Frances Kastl, Doloris and Willard Zavodny. Survived by children, Barbara Belik, Bernice (Richard) Holly, Brennen Belik and Barry Belik; grandchildren, Jennifer Reeves, Nicole (Matthew) Micolta, Steven Reeves, Matthew Holly and Theresa Holly; siblings, Leonard (Louise) Polacek, Milo (Rosalie) Polacek; in-laws, Geraldine Polacek and Ermin Holub; special friends, Marcy, Dorothea and Joe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 36th and X St, Friday after 5pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, at the Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, at the Church. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Friendship Program Inc. or ENCOR at Madonna Shop, both Omaha, NE. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

