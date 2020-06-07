Belieu, Margaret Ann (Crews) June 27, 1939 - May 6, 2020 Margaret was born June 27, 1939 in Sheridan, WY and died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital, Ocala, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wendell F. Belieu, whom she married May 21, 1959, and who died May 1, 2010; her parents, Wesley E Crews and Bernice J. (nee McIntyre) Crews; and brother Charles L Crews. She is survived by her daughter Erin Belieu of Tallahassee, FL; her son and son-in-law, Dennis Belieu and Carlos Carrillo of St. Louis, MO; and grandson Jude Countryman of Tallahassee, FL. She will be missed by many. We are waiting to plan her Celebration of Life. Please watch for updates on her Facebook page. Memorials can be sent to: 5937 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109.

