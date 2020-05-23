Belford, Mary Ann

Belford, Mary Ann January 2, 1929 - May 21, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Belford; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jean Belford. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Thomas M. (Lee) and John T. (Lori) Belford; grandchildren, Christina (Karl) Rohling, T. Ryan (Kristen) Belford, Michael, Joseph, Mark, Matt and Katie Belford; great-grandchildren, Marie, Thomas, Jane, Benjamin Rohling, Max and Jack Belford, sister Joan (John V. "Jack") McGraw; nieces and nephews. Private Family Services are being held. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Duchesne Academy or your favorite charity. The Services will be Live-streamed beginning Saturday, May 23, at 10am, at the following address: https://boxcast.tv/view/mary-ann-belford-636479 John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

