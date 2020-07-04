Belfiore, Doris M.

Belfiore, Doris M. Age 95 - June 29, 2020 Preceded by mother, Ada Jackson; husband, Sebastino Belfiore; sisters: Jean Dahlstrom and Joan Christensen; and great-granddaughter, Lia Sophia DiGiacomo. Survived by her son, Larry Belfiore (Dena); granddaughters: Maria Galligan (John), and Megan DiGiacomo (Dominic); great-granddaughters: Ella, Maggie, and Norah Galligan; and Gianna, Gabriella, and Giulia DiGiacomo; sister, Mildred Wiig; brother, Lloyd Jackson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 1pm Monday, July 6, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Respite Care Center. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.