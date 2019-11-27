Beitenman, Margaret Therese (Neary)

Beitenman, Margaret Therese (Neary) February 14, 1928 - November 25, 2019 Preceded in death by sons, Edward and Daniel; son-in-law, Jim Killips; and grandson, George Killips. Survived by children: Katie Guenther (Joel), Mary Derr (J), Liz Killips, Maggie Holloway (Mike); grandchildren: Kyle Flanagan (Brendan), Grant Guenther (Megan), Anne Akhmejanov (Tair), Dani Dickel (Andrew), Brigg Killips, Mitch, Max and Olivia Holloway; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Owen Neary (Betty); and sister-in-law, Ellen Neary. Family will receive friends Friday, November 29th from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 30th, 10:30am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Duchesne Academy. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

